Software link suspected in Airbus A220 engine blowouts - Reuters

A probe into a series of engine failures on Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A220 jet is studying whether a software change set off unexpected vibrations that damaged fast-moving parts and forced three emergency landings, Reuters reports.

Investigators are said to be focusing their attention on recent changes in engine software that may have caused parts that compress air inside the engine to be set in a way that caused mechanical resonance or destructive vibrations.

Swiss Air briefly halted its fleet of A220 jets for checks earlier this month after a third flight in as many months was forced to divert with engine damage, and engine maker Pratt & Whitney also expanded checks on similar engines.

Pilots have been told to avoid certain combinations of thrust settings and altitude to avoid the risk of a new problem until the root cause of the three Swiss engine failures can be found.