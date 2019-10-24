Principal Financial notes fee pressure, macro headwinds in Q3

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) slides 2.6% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.23 falls short of the $1.45 consensus estimate and declines from $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

“At $345M in the third quarter, and $1.5B over the trailing twelve months, Principal continues to deliver strong non-GAAP operating earnings, despite ongoing fee pressures and macroeconomic headwinds,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO.

Q3 Retirement and Income Solutions - fee pretax operating earnings of $85.1M fell 41% Y/Y while net revenue of $467.8M increased 17%; excluding certain items, pretax operating earnings fell 8% due to higher acquisition cost amortization expense and investments in the business.

Q3 Retirement and Income Solutions - spread pretax operating earnings of $84.6M fell 30% Y/Y and net revenue of $128.6M fell 16%; excluding certain items, pretax operating earnings declined 12% due to lower net revenue, higher DAC amortization expense, and investments in the business.

Principal Global Investors AUM reached a record $441.9B, including positive net cash flow of $2.9B.

Principal International generated net cash flow of $1.6B, led by Brazil and Hong Kong.

Specialty benefits premium and fees increased 7% Y/Y.

Individual life sales rose 29% Y/Y, with more than 60% of sales from the business market.

Conference call on Oct. 25 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Principal Financial Group EPS misses by $0.22 (Oct. 24)