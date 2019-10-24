Orchid Island Q3 posts net loss, NII misses consensus
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) slumps 3.7% in after-hours trading after net interest income of $13.6M misses the sole analyst estimate of $14.11M.
- Q3 net loss of $8.5M, or 14 cents per share
- Consists of net interest income of 22 cents per share, total expenses of 4 cents per per share, and net realized and unrealized losses of 32 cents per share on RMBS and derivative instruments including net interest income on interest rate swaps.
- Book value per share of $6.22 at Sept. 30, 2019.
- Total return was negative 2.6% --24 cents per share dividend and 41 cent decrease in net book value per share divided by beginning book value per share.
- “As opposed to the first two quarters of the year when we were migrating away from a high rate/flattening yield curve environment towards a lower rate, potentially steepening yield curve environment, the third quarter focus was on enhancing the prepay protection of the portfolio," said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.
- “Going forward, we are positioning for the level of prepayment activity to remain elevated, as the events that have led to the recent turmoil in the markets, and the current low level of rates, do not appear to be near resolution," he added.
- Conference call on Oct. 25 at 10:00 AM ET.
