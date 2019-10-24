DMC Global booms higher after Q3 beat; raises 2019 EPS above consensus

Oct. 24, 2019 5:54 PM ETDMC Global Inc. (BOOM)BOOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) +17.9% after-hours as it soars past Q3 earnings expectations while revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $100M.
  • DMC raises full-year earnings guidance to $3.65-$3.80 from $3.55-$3.70 previously and above $3.58 analyst consensus.
  • For Q4, the company sees revenues of $92M-$97M, in line with $95.1M consensus, and expects consolidated gross margin in a range of 34%-35% vs. 35% reported in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 sales for DMC's DynaEnergetics and NobelClad rose by a respective 17% and 5% Y/Y despite market conditions the company says were 'increasingly challenging."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.