DMC Global booms higher after Q3 beat; raises 2019 EPS above consensus
Oct. 24, 2019 5:54 PM ETDMC Global Inc. (BOOM)BOOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) +17.9% after-hours as it soars past Q3 earnings expectations while revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $100M.
- DMC raises full-year earnings guidance to $3.65-$3.80 from $3.55-$3.70 previously and above $3.58 analyst consensus.
- For Q4, the company sees revenues of $92M-$97M, in line with $95.1M consensus, and expects consolidated gross margin in a range of 34%-35% vs. 35% reported in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 sales for DMC's DynaEnergetics and NobelClad rose by a respective 17% and 5% Y/Y despite market conditions the company says were 'increasingly challenging."