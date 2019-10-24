TD Bank Group plans to buy back up to 30M of its shares

TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) plans to end its existing normal course issuer bid early and start a new one to purchase for cancellation up to 30M of its common shares, representing ~1.7% of its shares outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2019.

The program is subject to approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The existing normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 20M of its shares started on June 18, 2019 and was scheduled to terminate on June 17, 2020.

TD has repurchased all 20M of the common shares available under the NCIB at an average price of C$75.35 (US$57.64) per share for a total of C$1.5B.