Safe Bulkers -7.7% as Q3 misses top, bottom lines

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has slipped 7.7% postmarket after missing profit and revenue expectations in its Q3 results.

Net revenues rose just 1%, to $50.7M, and net income fell 36% to $5.2M.

EBITDA dropped 11%, to $24.5M.

The company entered into charters at higher rates than in the first half, President Loukas Barmparis says, and so it was profitable despite downtime due to scrubber retrofitting.

The remaining order book consists of one Post-Panamax class vessel, set for delivery in the first half of 2020.

Liquidity as of Oct. 18 was $92.8M ($10.7 in restricted cash). It also has a commitment for post-delivery financing of the newbuild Post-Panamax class vessel up to $26.4M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

