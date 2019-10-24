Vale’s Q3 earnings rise on higher iron ore prices; plans to shut more dams

Vale (NYSE:VALE) reports a 15% Y/Y increase in Q3 earnings, as higher iron ore prices from a year ago offset the Y/Y production decline from January's fatal tailings dam disaster.

Vale says Q3 net income totaled $1.65B compared with a $133M loss in Q2 and $1.4B in income in the year-ago quarter, while Q3 sales rose to $10.2B and EBITDA advanced to $4.6B from $1.5B in Q2.

Vale reports $225M in expenses related to the Brumadinho accident in Q3, following $1.5B in expenses during Q2.

The company says it is making progress in its effort to de-characterize, or shut down, nine tailings dams with upstream structures, which are cheaper to build but are considered more vulnerable to collapse by regulators.

Vale is "getting back to a more normal situation," says J.P. Morgan analyst Rodolfo Angele, and the lack of more provisions related to Brumadinho in Q3 means investors can start looking more closely at the company's day-to-day business.