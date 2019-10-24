Deckers Outdoor +1.3% after beat, raised guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has risen 1.3% postmarket after it topped expectations with its fiscal Q2 earnings and boosted its full-year outlook.

Net sales rose 8% to $542.2M; they were up 9.5% in constant currency.

Gross margin ticked up to 50.4%, and operating income landed at $97.1M, up from a year-ago $90.4M.

Wholesale net sales rose 8.7% to $443.5M, and DTC net sales rose 5.1% to $98.7M.

By geography: Domestic net sales rose 14.9% to $358M, and international net sales fell 3.2% to $184.2M.

Cash and equivalents were $177.7M, down from a year-ago $182.2M. Inventories were $558.9M vs. the prior $514.9M.

For Q3, it's guiding to net sales of $885M-$900M (light of consensus for $909.9M) and EPS of $6.30-$6.40 (in line with an expected $6.35).

For the full year, it's forecasting net sales of $2.115B-$2.14B (vs. consensus for $2.14B), gross margin of about 50.8%, operating margin of 15%, and EPS of $8.90-$9.05 (above expectations for $8.80).

