Husky CEO calls social media chatter over layoffs 'B.S.'

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody calls "B.S." the speculation that layoffs implemented the day after Canada's election this week were in reaction to political events.

The cuts were designed to align the company's workforce with lower capital spending plans going forward, the CEO said on today's earnings conference call.

Peabody refused to say how many employees were laid off, despite news reports quoting staff who said the number totaled in the "hundreds."

Alberta's oil curtailment policy is preventing Husky from investing in the province, Peabody says, as "there are quotas in place that mean we could spend to develop crude oil but then they wouldn't let us sell it."

Husky shares slid 6% in today's trade after posting Q3 earnings that were cut in half from a year ago and revenues fell nearly 14% Y/Y to $5.31B.