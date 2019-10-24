Aclaris +19% after positive results from wart study

Aclaris (NASDAQ:ACRS) has vaulted 19.1% after its postmarket news that its topical wart drug met its goal in a late-stage trial.

The A-101 45% topical solution met its primary and all secondary efficacy endpoints in a second phase 3 clinical trial, THWART-1 (WART-301), for treating common warts.

Safety data was comparable to that of the prior THWART-2 trial.

The data will serve as the basis for an NDA filing, the company says.

If approved, the treatment would be the first FDA-approved prescription treatment for common warts, the company says.