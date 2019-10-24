Cuomo threatens National Grid, rails at state regulator

New York's Gov. Cuomo threatens to pull the plug on National Grid's (NYSE:NGG) operations in the state if it does not cooperate in providing answers about its recent moratorium on natural gas hook-ups and its battle over a potential gas pipeline.

Cuomo last week said he would impose millions of dollars in fines unless NGG provided natural gas to more than 1,100 customers who were denied service re-connections.

The utility had said it could not provide new gas service hookups because plans for the Williams Northeast Supply gas pipeline were canceled and current supplies are waning.

The governor also sent a scathing letter to the chair of New York's Public Service Commission, asking why the agency and NGG failed to explore alternatives to the pipeline and as a contingency to a stalled pipeline.

Cuomo called the company's actions "open and obnoxiously hostile" and said the PSC "failed to adequately anticipate, respond, or prevent this harm which was your regulatory duty."