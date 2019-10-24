Rosneft switches export contracts from dollars to euros

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has fully switched the currency of its contracts to euros from U.S. dollars in an attempt to shield its transactions from U.S. sanctions, CEO Igor Sechin says.

Rosneft's switch is seen as part of Russia's wider effort to reduce dependence on the dollar, but it also carries the downside of the European Central Bank's current policy of negative interest rates.

Given the negative rates, Rosneft's switch to operations in euros is capable of increasing the amount of euro conversion, as the oil firm will seek to ditch the currency for those that are more useful for its operations, market experts say.

Separately, Sechin says Saudi Arabia should be considered vulnerable as a reliable oil producer in the same category with Libya and Venezuela following last month's attacks on its energy facilities.

The attacks gave "grounds to rethink Saudi Arabia's role as an undoubtedly reliable oil supplier," Sechin says.