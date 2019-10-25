Final Lion Air crash report blames Boeing design, pilot error

The final report on last year's fatal Lion Air Flight 610 crash lays blame largely on the design of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX and pilot error.

The report cites 89 significant findings, Bloomberg reports, including certification failures by regulators, but a major point of focus is the MCAS flight-control feature.

The Indonesian findings land at an uncertain time for the MAX -- the grounding of which has cost Boeing billions. The company says it's made "significant progress" on returning it to service.

The report is set to be published in full later Friday.