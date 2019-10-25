Citi fills president role with Fraser

Jane Fraser has been named president of Citi (NYSE:C), as well as CEO of Global Consumer Banking.

That fills a role that has been open since earlier this year, when then-President Jamie Forese retired (after long being seen as heir apparent to CEO Michael Corbat).

And it could put Fraser on track to be the company's first female CEO.

Current Global Consumer Banking chief Stephen Bird is pursuing an opportunity outside Citigroup, and will remain for a few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Fraser has been CEO of Latin America; she'll be replaced by Ernesto Torres Cantu, currently CEO of Citibanamex.