Honda may shut one of two India plants amid sales decline

Honda Cars India (NYSE:HMC) may shut down one of its two India production plants after sales have nearly halved over the past four years, the Economic Times reports.

Annual plans are likely to drop to nearly 100,000 units in fiscal 2020, which may spur the company to move production from Greater Noida to a plant in Rajasthan, and turn the former into an R&D hub.

Greater Noida has an annual capacity of 120,000 units but its production has come down to about 2,500/month.