Japan's trade minister resigns amid scandal
- Japan's trade minister has resigned amid scandal, a month into his job.
- Isshu Sugawara offered his resignation and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accepted, naming Hiroshi Kajiyama as a replacement.
- Parliament has been pressing Sugawara following a magazine report that he had paid condolence money to election district supporters -- payments considered illegal donations.
