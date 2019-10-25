China to seek removal of U.S. tariffs in return for ag buys in talks today

Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reportedly will discuss plans today for China to buy more U.S. farm products, but in return, China wants cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to speak by telephone today, Reuters reports, as the two sides try to hammer out the text for a "Phase 1" trade deal announced earlier this month by President Trump.

So far, Trump has only agreed to cancel the Oct. 15 increase in tariffs on $250B in Chinese goods, but Beijing is expected to ask Washington to drop its plan to impose tariffs on $156B worth of Chinese goods plus 15% tariffs imposed on Sept. 1 on $125B of Chinese goods.

