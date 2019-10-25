Massachusetts hits Exxon with another climate change lawsuit

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is accused by the Massachusetts attorney general of allegedly hiding its early knowledge of climate change from the public and misleading investors about the future financial impact of global warming.

According to the lawsuit, XOM went so far as to disregard the findings of one of its own scientists, who decades ago correctly predicted the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere in 2019 and said that climate change would become "catastrophic."

The Massachusetts AG filed the lawsuit shortly after XOM lost an attempt to delay the filing until after it is done defending itself in a trial that began earlier this week over similar allegations brought by the state of New York.