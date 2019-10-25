Three top retailers pull 22-ounce J&J Baby Powder off shelves

Walmart (NYSE:WMT), CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Baby Powder from their stores, following last week's recall of one lot of the product due to possible asbestos contamination.

J&J said last week it was recalling one lot, or ~33K bottles, of baby powder in the U.S. after health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

Analysts say other retailers including Amazon likely will remove the product in order to avoid liability.

"It's not important at all in terms of the dollar figure... What it tells you is that retailers are being extra cautious with how they are dealing with J&J's voluntary recall," Jefferies healthcare analyst Jared Holz says.