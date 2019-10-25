Tesla's new China-made cars only slightly cheaper than imports

Oct. 25, 2019 4:24 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor220 Comments
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has started selling its China-made Model 3 with Autopilot driver assistance software priced from 355,800 yuan, or ~$50K, making it the company's cheapest model on sale in the country.
  • But the vehicles will sell for only ~3% less than the most basic imported models, after the company decided to include the Autopilot function in each vehicle; variants without Autopilot will be phased out in China.
  • "It might affect the choices of some potential customers, but not much," says a consultant. "The product's target group is not that price-sensitive compared with those choosing much cheaper ones."
  • The launch marks the first time a wholly foreign-controlled automaker has made a car in China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.