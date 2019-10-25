Tesla's new China-made cars only slightly cheaper than imports
Oct. 25, 2019 4:24 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor220 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has started selling its China-made Model 3 with Autopilot driver assistance software priced from 355,800 yuan, or ~$50K, making it the company's cheapest model on sale in the country.
- But the vehicles will sell for only ~3% less than the most basic imported models, after the company decided to include the Autopilot function in each vehicle; variants without Autopilot will be phased out in China.
- "It might affect the choices of some potential customers, but not much," says a consultant. "The product's target group is not that price-sensitive compared with those choosing much cheaper ones."
- The launch marks the first time a wholly foreign-controlled automaker has made a car in China.