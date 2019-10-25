AB InBev belches flat Q3 core profit, reduced guidance

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) tumbles ~10% in European trade after reporting flat Q3 adjusted earnings, missing analyst expectations for 3% growth, amid a decline in beer shipments in China and the U.S.

The world's largest brewer expects the weakness to continue into Q4, as it now forecasts "moderate" EBITDA growth for the year rather than its previous characterization of "strong."

New restrictions in China curbing the sale of alcoholic drinks after 2 a.m. have hurt the industry, and BUD's Q3 earnings growth in that market slowed to 11% from 24% in Q2.

BUD says results also were weighed by higher raw material costs, adverse currency swings and weaker volumes in South Korea and Brazil.