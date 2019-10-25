EU to discuss Brexit delay as Johnson seeks snap election

The European Union will discuss today the possibility of another delay to Brexit, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks a new general election to break the paralysis over the issue.

The EU likely would choose between a three-month delay and a "two-tier" lag but it is not yet clear when a decision might come.

Johnson has admitted that he will not meet his "do or die" deadline to leave the EU on Oct. 31 and now wants a Dec. 12 election in hopes of solving the crisis.

Johnson said in a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn he would give Parliament more time to approve his Brexit deal by Nov. 6 but must back a December election, the PM's third attempt to try to force a snap vote.

ETFs: EWU, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, FLGB, ZGBR