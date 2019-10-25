Glencore's Q3 copper production drops but backs full-year guidance

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) says Q3 copper production dropped 3.8% Y/Y as it prepared to shut its Mutanda operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while cobalt output climbed 11% thanks to a ramp-up at its Katanga mine in the country.

The miner reports it produced 352.8K metric tons of copper in the quarter vs. 366.9K mt in the prior-year period, and cobalt production gained 11% to 13.1K mt, while zinc output fell 5% to 273.3k mt and total coal production added 3% to 35.8K mt.

Glencore maintains its full-year copper guidance of 1.4M mt.