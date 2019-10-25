Barclays tops Q3 expectations but warns on profit targets

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) +1.3% pre-market after reporting Q3 core profit of £1.8B ($2.31B), exceeding analyst consensus of £1.5B, and saying it is on track to meet its 9% return on equity goal for the full year.

The figures do not include a £1.4B ($1.8B) provision for reimbursing customers who were wrongly sold insurance on its products.

But Barclays warns the uncertain economic outlook and interest rate environment for the U.K. means achieving its 10% ROE target next year will be tougher.

The bank says it was still pushing through more than 2M claims or requests for PPI information at the end of Q3, and it could not be certain the provision it had taken would be final.