Eni tallies highest-ever Q3 production rate

Eni (NYSE:E) reports Q3 adjusted net income fell 44% Y/Y to €776M ($862M), but it was enough to meet analyst expectations, while the company achieved its highest ever Q3 oil and gas production rate.

Eni says Q3 production surged 6% to 1.89M boe/day in the period, helped by its giant Zohr field in Egypt and new acreage in Mexico, which it expects will increase in Q4.

The company says remains on track to achieve its forecast of 2%-2.5% annual growth, or 1.88M bbl/day; Eni says the growth, combined with improved cash flow, will allow it to finance its planned €3.4B in dividends.

Separately, the company says it discovered new resources in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.