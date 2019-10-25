Cowen likes Bausch Health in premarket analyst action

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) initiated with Outperform rating and $35 (54% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) initiated with Buy rating and $350 (11% upside) price target at Guggenheim after its Q3 beat.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) initiated with Overweight rating and $3 (138% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (111% upside) price target at Cantor.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) downgraded to Underperform with a C$3 (9% downside risk) price target at CIBC Capital Markets. Shares down 5% premarket.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $51 (4% downside risk) price target at Capital One.