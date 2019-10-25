Autoliv missed Q3 estimates

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 1.2% in Q3.
Sales by product: Airbags: $1.35 (-0.6%); Seatbelts: $678.4M (+0.4%).
Sales in Asia grew 3.8% (+4.4% organic growth) to $777.7M.
Sales in America increased 4.1% (+4.8% organic growth) to $713.1M.
Sales in Europe slipped 10.4% (-6.7% organic growth) to $536.9M.
Gross margin rate down 30 bps to 18.7%.
SG&A expense rate +40 bps to 4.8%
Adjusted operating margin fell 50 bps to 9%.
FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: ~+1%; Total sales: ~+2%; Adjusted operating margin continuing operations: ~9%; Tax rate: ~28%; Capex: around FY2018 level.
ALV +1.37% premarket.
Previously: Autoliv EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox