Seeking Alpha
Consumer | Earnings News | On the Move

Autoliv missed Q3 estimates

|About: Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)|By:, SA News Editor

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 1.2% in Q3.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.35 (-0.6%); Seatbelts: $678.4M (+0.4%).

Sales in Asia grew 3.8% (+4.4% organic growth) to $777.7M.

Sales in America increased 4.1% (+4.8% organic growth) to $713.1M.

Sales in Europe slipped 10.4% (-6.7% organic growth) to $536.9M.

Gross margin rate down 30 bps to 18.7%.

SG&A expense rate +40 bps to 4.8%

Adjusted operating margin fell 50 bps to 9%.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: ~+1%; Total sales: ~+2%; Adjusted operating margin continuing operations: ~9%; Tax rate: ~28%; Capex: around FY2018 level.

ALV +1.37% premarket.

Previously: Autoliv EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox