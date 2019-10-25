New Residential book value rises in Q3 despite rate volatility

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Q3 core EPS of 50 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 52 cents and falls from 53 cents in Q2.

Book value per common share of $16.26 at Sept. 30, 2019 compares with $16.17 at June 30, 2019.

“Despite the interest rate volatility during the quarter, our hedging strategy and portfolio performance resulted in a slight increase to our book value quarter over quarter," said Chairman, CEO and President Michael Nierenberg. “In the third quarter 2019, origination volume tripled and servicing volume doubled relative to the same period last year.”

Q3 net interest income of $202.2M falls from $262.7M a year earlier.

Q3 operating expense of $250.6M increases from $192.1M a year ago.

Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio totaled $593B unpaid principal balance as of Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $576B as of June 30, 2019.

Sold $1.2B face value of non-Agency securities; called 38 deals with collateral of ~$1.3B UPB; and completed two securitizations of loans through exercises of call rights with ~$976M UPB.

In residential loans, NRZ completed one non-qualified mortgage securitization of ~$381M and one reperforming loans securitization of non-QM origination from NewRez, its mortgage origination subsidiary.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

