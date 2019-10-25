Verizon's reports Q3 beats

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) gains 0.7% after Q3 results that beat on earnings and revenue.

Postpaid smartphone net adds in the quarter totaled 615,000 while postpaid phone adds were 444,000.

Wireless revenue came in at $23.6B (+3% Y/Y) versus the $23.33B estimate. Wireline revenue totaled $7.1B (-4% Y/Y), slightly below the $7.15B consensus.

VZ still expects FY capex of $17-18B, in-line with consensus, and low single-digit percentage growth in EPS and consolidated revenue.

Press release.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Post updated to correct revenue information.