Facebook picks up more News publishers

WSJ sources say ABC News, NBC News, Fox News, Condé Nast, New York Times, L.A. Times, Bloomberg and Gannett are among the latest to sign up for Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) news section, which will have a soft launch today for 200,000 users.

The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed News, Business Insider and the Washington Post were previously reported as participants.

Facebook will pay licensing fees, which vary between publishers from as low as hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and as high as "substantially more" than a few million for the largest publishers.

News Corp's (NASDAQ:NWSA) deal will reportedly generate fees reaching into the double-digit millions annually.