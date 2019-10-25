Biogen's reversal of fortune with aducanumab months in the making - Reuters

Reuters reports that Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) unexpected announcement that it planned to file a U.S. marketing application for left-for-dead Alzheimer's disease (AD) med aducanumab was actually the result of months of behind-the-scenes work with scientists, regulators and statisticians.

In March, it said that it terminated two late-stage clinical trials because they were likely to fail. After studying the data, however, company investigators began to question that conclusion and engaged AD experts and statisticians to help with a relook.

Not everyone is bullish on an FDA nod, however. Some researchers question why one study was successful and the other failed. Many others expect the agency to request another Phase 3 trial to confirm the treatment effect.

The company plans to present more detailed data in December.