MacroGenics launches mid-stage Mahogany study in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer
Oct. 25, 2019 7:37 AM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), ZLABMGNX, ZLABBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The first patient has been dosed in MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab, a Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody targeting HER2, in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, with or without chemotherapy, as a potential first-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.
- The primary outcome measure for efficacy is objective response rate per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors and overall survival.
- The trial is planned to be conducted in collaboration with Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), the company’s regional partner in Greater China.