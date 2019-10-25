MacroGenics launches mid-stage Mahogany study in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer

Oct. 25, 2019 7:37 AM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), ZLABMGNX, ZLABBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The first patient has been dosed in MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab, a Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody targeting HER2, in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, with or without chemotherapy, as a potential first-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.
  • The primary outcome measure for efficacy is objective response rate per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors and overall survival.
  • The trial is planned to be conducted in collaboration with Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), the company’s regional partner in Greater China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.