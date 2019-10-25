Yandex reports mixed Q3

  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are up 0.9% after a Q3 report that beat revenue estimates with 38% Y/Y growth and missed on EPS.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $216.1M, up 29% Y/Y.
  • Paid clicks on Yandex’s and its partners’ websites grew 22% Y/Y. The average cost per click decreased 2%.
  • YNDX's share of the Russian search market averaged 56.6% in the quarter compared to 55.9% in last year's quarter and 56.9% in Q2.
  • For FY19, Yandex expects its ruble-based revenue to grow 36-38% Y/Y with Search and Portal revenue growth of 20-21%.
  • Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
