Yandex reports mixed Q3
Oct. 25, 2019 7:37 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)YNDXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are up 0.9% after a Q3 report that beat revenue estimates with 38% Y/Y growth and missed on EPS.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $216.1M, up 29% Y/Y.
- Paid clicks on Yandex’s and its partners’ websites grew 22% Y/Y. The average cost per click decreased 2%.
- YNDX's share of the Russian search market averaged 56.6% in the quarter compared to 55.9% in last year's quarter and 56.9% in Q2.
- For FY19, Yandex expects its ruble-based revenue to grow 36-38% Y/Y with Search and Portal revenue growth of 20-21%.
- Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.