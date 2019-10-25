Higher gold prices help Yamana Gold to better than expected Q3

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +2.9% pre-market after posting better than expected Q3 earnings and doubling its net free cash flow to $99.9M vs. $49.1M generated in the year-ago quarter.

AUY's gold equiv. output for the quarter totaled 238.6K, including a 22% decline in gold production to 209.9K oz. as well as 2.48M oz. of silver., but all-in sustaining costs rose to $1,039/oz. from $988/oz. in the prior-year period, due to increased exploration spending in H2 of the year.

AUY's average realized gold price in Q3 rose to $1,473/oz. from $1,213/oz. in the year-ago quarter, and its average realized silver price in Q3 rose to $17.10/oz. from $15.16/oz.

Net debt declined by $810M during the quarter to $949M.