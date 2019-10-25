Weyerhaeuser Q3 hurt by higher costs

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Q3 adjusted EPS of 8 cents falls short of the FactSet consensus of 10 cents and decreases from 16 cents in Q2 and 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company noted higher wood sales volumes were more than offset by higher unit manufacturing costs. Its timberlands operations experienced lower average sales realizations and higher log and haul costs in the Western harvest.

Q3 net sales of $1.67B trails the $1.71B consensus and declines from $1.69B in Q2 and $1.91B in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $308M falls from $343M in Q2 and $505M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $154M vs. $175M in Q2; sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA down slightly from Q3.

Q3 real estate, energy & natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $60M declines from $71M in Q2; sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA lower than Q3, but still sees full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA at ~$270M.

Q3 wood products adjusted EBITDA of $123M vs. $128M in Q2; sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA lower than Q3 but higher than Q4 2018, before any improvement in average sales realizations.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

