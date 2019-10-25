Amazon analyst round-up: Buy the dip

via Notable Calls

RBC's Mark Mahaney remains Outperform on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) after yesterday's earnings report, but lowers his price target to $2,500. Amazon beat the firm's Q3 revenue and operating income estimates, but missed on the Q4 revenue and operating income guidance. Mahaney: "We put more weight on the first."

Morgan Stanley (Overweight) says the Q4 guidance was lower than expected, but the firm's analysis shows one-day delivery efficiency dramatically improving in Q3. Morgan estimates about 25% of U.S. units went through one-day shipping in the quarter. The cost and complexity to compete with Amazon is rising, says the team. They do, however, trim the price target to $2,100.

JPMorgan is a buyer on the dip - "We'll take the trade-off of lighter profits for higher revenue - Amazon's earned it."

Goldman and Jefferies are of a similar mind, with both noting that Q3 tends to be shaky for The House of Bezos, thus providing good buying ops.