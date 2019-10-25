Youdao prices initial public offering

Youdao (DAO) has priced its initial public offering of 5.65M American depositary shares at $17.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today and is expected to close on October 29.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 840K ADSs.

Certain investment funds managed by Orbis Investment Management Limited have agreed to purchase from the Company a total of 7,352,941 Class A ordinary shares for $125M, in a private placement.