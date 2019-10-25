Soliton up 2% premarket on positive RAP data

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) perks up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction preliminary data from a proof-of-concept study assessing its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device for the treatment of keloid and hypertrophic scars. The results were presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting in Chicago.

On the basis of nine treated scars at the week 6 time point, the average reduction in volume and height was 27% and 17%, respectively.

On the safety front, there were no treatment-related adverse events observed.

Week 12 results are next up.