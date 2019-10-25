Fuel sales strength helps lift Phillips 66's Q3

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) +1.2% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings estimates, helped by strength in its fuel sales business.

Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.4B excluded a $690M impairment related to the company's investment in DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP).

PSX says adjusted earnings in its refining business fell 33% Y/Y to $839M from $1.263B in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to higher turnaround costs and as lower realized margins, while adjusted earnings in the market and specialties segment jumped 29% to $498M from $385M a year ago, due to higher margins driven by favorable market conditions.

Refined product exports rose 16% to 220K bbl/day in the quarter.