Barnes down 1.5% post mixed Q3 earnings; updates guidance

Barnes (NYSE:B) is down 1.48% in pre-market as the company updated 2019 guidance

For 2019, expects flat 2019 sales growth, with an organic sales decline of low-single digits, down from prior expectation of slightly positive organic growth.

Adjusted operating margin is forecasted to be ~ 16%, on the high end of prior expectation, with EPS expected to be in the range of $3.10 - $3.15, down from the high end of prior expectation of $3.10 to $3.20.

On an adjusted basis, ESP is anticipated to be $3.18 - $3.23, down 1% to flat compared to 2018 EPS of $3.22

Q3 net sales was up 1% Y/Y to $373M; organic sales declined 1%, with acquisition sales contributing 4%, while forex negatively impacted sales by 2%.

Operating margin improved 170bps to was 18.1%.

