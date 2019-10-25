Barclays Q3 boasts FICC, equities income gains Y/Y

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Q3 profit before tax and excluding litigation and conduct come in at £1.81B, up from £1.58B in Q2 and £$1.57B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of £2.45B increased from £2.36B in Q2 and $2.39B in Q3 2018.

Q3 credit impairment charges and other provisions of increased to £461M fell from £480M in Q2 and rose from £254M in the year-ago quarter.

In Barclays's Corporate and Investment Bank results, FICC income of £816M rose from £688M in the year-ago quarter but fell from £920M in Q2; equities income increased to £494M from £471M a year earlier, fell from £517M in Q2.

Q3 return on average tangible shareholders' equity excluding litigation and conduct was 10.2% up from 9.3% in Q2 and at the same level as a year ago.

Q3 tangible net asset value per share of 274 pence vs. 275 pence in Q2.

