PG&E plunges on more fire fears

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -26.9% pre-market after the utility told California regulators that one of its transmission towers malfunctioned near the spot where the Kincade Fire ignited in Sonoma County this week.

In an incident report filed with the state Public Utilities Commission, PG&E said it found a "broken jumper" on the power line in the area between Cloverdale and Geyserville.

It is not yet clear if the tower actually caused the fire, which has burned at least 10K acres and caused the evacuation of 2K residents.

But PG&E said that although it had cut power to its low-voltage distribution lines in the area as part of a precautionary move, it did not de-energize its high-voltage transmission lines.