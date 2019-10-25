Netflix launched $4/month mobile plan in Malaysia

Yesterday, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) launched a new price tier in Malaysia that offers a discount to the previously available plans, which started at $7.80 a month.

The new $4 plan only allows access on one mobile device (no TVs or laptops) and has standard definition video.

Netflix hopes the plan will "broaden access to Netflix in this truly mobile-first nation." More than 88% of people in Malaysia have a smartphone.

The aggressive pricing helps Netflix remain competitive against local rivals. The company has a similar, $2.80/month mobile-only plan in India.