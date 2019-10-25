Goodyear Tire & Rubber missed estimates in Q3

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports sales down 3% in Q3, driven by unfavorable foreign currency translation and lower third-party chemical sales.

Tire unit volume fell 1% to 40.3M for the quarter.

Original equipment unit volume declined 5% Y/Y, driven by lower global vehicle production.

Replacement tire shipments grew 1% Y/Y.

Segment sales: America: $2.05B (-3%); EMEA: $1.21B (-7%); Asia Pacific: $548M (+3%).

Segment operating margin: America: 8.5% (-70 bps); EMEA: 5.5% (-310 bps); Asia Pacific: 9.7% (-100 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate squeezed 150 bps to 7.7%.

GT -0.73% premarket.

