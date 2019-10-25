Granite Construction down ~8% post Q3 earnings miss

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) slides 7.86% in pre-market as the company says that Q3 core operational performance was dampened by a negative contribution from the Heavy Civil operating group primarily driven by disputed work.

Sales increased 3.1% to ~$1.1B, while gross margin compressed ~530bps to 8.4%

Operating margin was down 433bps to 2.1%.

However, the company reports committed & awarded Projects totaled $4.7B, + 44.5% Y/Y

For the remainder of 2019, the company did not provide any guidance but for 2020, expects mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth, with adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 6.5% - 8.5%.

Previously: Granite Construction EPS misses by $1.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)