Franklin Resources fiscal Q4 marred by market volatility, outflows

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) preliminary fiscal Q4 EPS of 61 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 64 cents.

“Market volatility and net outflows continued to pressure assets under management and related earnings,” said Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson, though he notes strong performance in U.S. equity and emerging markets strategies.

Operating revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 of $1.45B falls 2% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y, while operating income of $391.5M rises 4% Q/Q and falls 18% Y/Y; results in operating margin of 27.0% vs. 25.4% in Q3 and 31.3% in Q4 2018.

Q4-end assets under management of $692.6M slips 3% from $715.2M at Q3-end; Q4 net outflows of $12.8B increased from outflows of $5.4B in Q3; AUM during the quarter also hurt by $9.8B from net market change, distributions, and other.

