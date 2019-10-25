More on SPS Commerce Q3 results

SPS Commerce SPSC reports Q3 revenue growth of 12.8% Y/Y to $70.9M.

Overall Q3 margin: Gross declined 30 bps to 67.3%; operating increased 217 bps to 15.4% & Adj. EBITDA increased 264 bps to 25.5%.

The stock repurchase program originally authorized to purchase up to $50M of its outstanding common stock and that amount has been increased by the Board to $100M.

Q4 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $72.2-72.8M; EPS $0.19-0.20 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~36.2M; Adj. EPS $0.29-0.30; Adj. EBITDA of $17.9-18.4M; SBC ~$3.4M; depreciation ~$3.1M and amortization ~$1.6M.

2019 Guidance: Revenue of $278.6-279.2M; EPS $0.87-0.89 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~36M; Adj. EPS $1.21-1.23; Adj. EBITDA of $68.8-69.3M; SBC ~$14.7M; depreciation ~$11.2M and amortization ~$5.5M.

