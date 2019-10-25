IBio down 49% after pricing equity offering

Nano cap iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) slumps 49% premarket on robust volume in response to its public offering of 2.45M common shares plus two-year Series A Warrants and seven-year Series B Warrants at a combined price of $0.20.

The Series A & B warrants are both exercisable to purchase an aggregate of up to 4.90M common shares at $0.22 per share.

The offering also includes 4,510 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, convertible into 22.55M common shares, each with a Series A & B Warrant, at a combined price of $1,000.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3.75M common shares and/or 7.50M common warrants.

Gross proceeds should be ~$5M.

Yesterday's close was $0.3701.