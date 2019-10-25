Aon Q3 EPS beats as operating margin improves
- Aon (NYSE:AON) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.45 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and increases from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.
- CEO Greg Case points to the company's "strong organic revenue growth of 5% and substantial operating margin improvement of 350 basis points."
- "Looking ahead, we expect strong performance in the fourth quarter to close out the year with continued progress against our goal of mid-single digit organic revenue growth or greater over the long-term," he said.
- Q3 total revenue of $2.38B rose 1% Y/Y, driven by 5% organic revenue growth, partly offset by a 2% unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation and a 2% unfavorable impact from divestitures, net of acquisitions.
- Q3 commercial risk solutions revenue of $1.06B rose 3% Y/Y, with organic revenue growth of 7%; retirement solutions revenue of $484M fell 3% Y/Y with organic revenue growth of 3%; reinsurance solutions revenue of $291M fell 1% Y/Y and had organic revenue growth of 5%.
- Q3 adjusted operating margin of 22.0% increases from 18.5% a year ago.
- Restructuring expenses were $63M in Q3, driven by other coasts associated restructuring and separation initiatives and technology realization. The company has spent $1.26B on restructuring expenses since the beginning of the program and expects to spend $87M more, bringing the total estimated cost to $1.35B.
