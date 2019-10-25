Aon Q3 EPS as operating margin improves

Aon (NYSE:AON) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.45 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and increases from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Greg Case points to the company's "strong organic revenue growth of 5% and substantial operating margin improvement of 350 basis points."

"Looking ahead, we expect strong performance in the fourth quarter to close out the year with continued progress against our goal of mid-single digit organic revenue growth or greater over the long-term," he said.

Q3 total revenue of $2.38B rose 1% Y/Y, driven by 5% organic revenue growth, partly offset by a 2% unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation and a 2% unfavorable impact from divestitures, net of acquisitions.

Q3 commercial risk solutions revenue of $1.06B rose 3% Y/Y, with organic revenue growth of 7%; retirement solutions revenue of $484M fell 3% Y/Y with organic revenue growth of 3%; reinsurance solutions revenue of $291M fell 1% Y/Y and had organic revenue growth of 5%.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 22.0% increases from 18.5% a year ago.

Restructuring expenses were $63M in Q3, driven by other coasts associated restructuring and separation initiatives and technology realization. The company has spent $1.26B on restructuring expenses since the beginning of the program and expects to spend $87M more, bringing the total estimated cost to $1.35B.

